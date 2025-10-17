iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,521,000 after purchasing an additional 923,688 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,432,000 after purchasing an additional 251,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,370,000 after purchasing an additional 288,514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,589,000 after purchasing an additional 347,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

