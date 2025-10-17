Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 6.4% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $2,775,904,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $474,600,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $463,293,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $599.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.38. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $613.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

