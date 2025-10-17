Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys 4,363 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1,848.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.68%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

