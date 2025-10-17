Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Sells 180,470 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 180,470 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. TD Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,600. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,727,678 over the last 90 days. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

