NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,490. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

