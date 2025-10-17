Aries Wealth Management Has $3.92 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Aries Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.0% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $191.79 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $194.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.59.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

