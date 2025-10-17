IFC Advisors LLC Acquires 17,506 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

IFC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 125.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

