Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,594 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 2.5%

Walmart stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.73. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,586,075.95. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,363 shares of company stock worth $13,668,438 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.