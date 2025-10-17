532 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Bought by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $2,775,904,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $474,600,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $463,293,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $599.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $586.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.38. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $613.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

