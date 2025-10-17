Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 364 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 22.7% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $217.95 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.60 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $268.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.10.

In other news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

