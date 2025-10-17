Mattson Financial Services LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Synopsys by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $569.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $440.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The company has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $529.15 and its 200-day moving average is $510.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

