McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Stock Holdings Boosted by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,324,961,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after buying an additional 1,344,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,556,485,000 after buying an additional 815,768 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 732.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $203,211,000 after purchasing an additional 572,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 204.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 607,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,390,000 after purchasing an additional 407,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,407. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.27.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:MCD opened at $305.33 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.24 and a 200-day moving average of $305.58. The firm has a market cap of $217.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

