Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,686 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Clair Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the second quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $205.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $217.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

