Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) CEO Rafael Santana Sells 1,798 Shares

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.04, for a total transaction of $350,681.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 133,133 shares in the company, valued at $25,966,260.32. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Rafael Santana also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 15th, Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of Wabtec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $340,954.74.
- On Friday, September 12th, Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of Wabtec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total transaction of $341,756.03.
- On Wednesday, August 20th, Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of Wabtec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.83, for a total transaction of $170,847.38.
Wabtec Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $193.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.67. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $151.81 and a twelve month high of $216.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.
Wabtec Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabtec
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 70.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 454.5% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 44.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 18,900.0% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Wabtec by 30.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.
Wabtec Company Profile
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.
