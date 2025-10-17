Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) CEO Rafael Santana Sells 1,798 Shares

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.04, for a total transaction of $350,681.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 133,133 shares in the company, valued at $25,966,260.32. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rafael Santana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of Wabtec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $340,954.74.

On Friday, September 12th, Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of Wabtec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total transaction of $341,756.03.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of Wabtec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.83, for a total transaction of $170,847.38.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $193.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.67. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $151.81 and a twelve month high of $216.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 70.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 454.5% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 44.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 18,900.0% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Wabtec by 30.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

