RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,028 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total value of $13,696,600.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,452,165. This trade represents a 52.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $330.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

