Nordea Investment Management AB Has $533.90 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,836,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,463,574 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.38% of NextEra Energy worth $533,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,490. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

