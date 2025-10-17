Nordea Investment Management AB Has $420.63 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,193,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,617 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.23% of PepsiCo worth $420,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $152.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.34 and a 200 day moving average of $139.37. The stock has a market cap of $208.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

