TFC Financial Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,396 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $553,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $72.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

