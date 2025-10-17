Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 9.6% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $180.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

