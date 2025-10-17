Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

