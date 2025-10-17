1,658 Shares in Danaher Corporation $DHR Acquired by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 396.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 116.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 175.0% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 68.4% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price target on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $210.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.23. The company has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.