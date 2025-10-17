WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 397,716 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after acquiring an additional 889,163 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

SCHF opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

