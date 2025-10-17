Mattson Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,240 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lam Research by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $142.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $153.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

