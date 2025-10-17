United Rentals, Inc. $URI Stake Cut by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $1,075.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $956.13.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $1,005.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $948.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $794.67. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

