Compound Global Advisors LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Compound Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 5.0% of Compound Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Compound Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% in the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $570,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.0%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $818.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $749.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $766.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $774.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $935.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.12.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

