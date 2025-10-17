Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,434 Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $864,335.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 96,031 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,106.08. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,956 shares of company stock worth $22,841,025 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.71.

Micron Technology Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $202.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.72. The company has a market cap of $227.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $206.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

