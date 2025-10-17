Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Holdings Decreased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 75.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $299.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,743,506.82. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282 in the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

