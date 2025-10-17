Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 1.0%

TGT stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.36 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day moving average of $96.51.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.