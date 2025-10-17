Commons Capital LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Commons Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.8% of Commons Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,738,000 after purchasing an additional 127,357 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the second quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,242.7% during the first quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 58,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,881. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $536.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $610.97. The company has a market cap of $202.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

