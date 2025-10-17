General Motors Company $GM Stake Increased by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,672,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,383,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $676,322,000 after purchasing an additional 316,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,746,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,482,000 after purchasing an additional 594,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 146.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $629,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012,743 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 17.5% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $603,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $1,427,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,547.07. This represents a 66.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 136,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $8,185,999.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 131,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,877,884.32. This trade represents a 50.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,074,824 shares of company stock valued at $122,377,213 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

