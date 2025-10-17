Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,521,000 after buying an additional 923,688 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,432,000 after purchasing an additional 251,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after purchasing an additional 288,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,589,000 after purchasing an additional 347,117 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $117.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day moving average of $109.77. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

