Mattson Financial Services LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 1.2%

Equinix stock opened at $812.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $785.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $812.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $960.14.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

