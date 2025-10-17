Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Acquired by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,867,000 after buying an additional 83,631 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,889,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $103,142,000 after acquiring an additional 147,231 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after acquiring an additional 118,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.50 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

Comcast Stock Down 1.5%

Comcast stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

