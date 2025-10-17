Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,632 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230,626 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $1,712,994,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,158 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $155.82 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $242.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.73.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

