Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $454,000 in Vistra Corp. $VST

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 132.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Vistra by 275.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VST. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,303,968.75. This trade represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,510 shares of company stock valued at $112,585,800. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VST opened at $210.20 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $219.82. The company has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.96.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

