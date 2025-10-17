Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Position Increased by SilverOak Wealth Management LLC

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $325.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $332.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.