First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 78 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 1.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Linde were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $806,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.00.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Linde stock opened at $444.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $473.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.22.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

