Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 176.7% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 70.6% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.51 per share, with a total value of $167,106.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,663.03. This represents a 3.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total value of $383,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,108.84. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.2%

ECL stock opened at $270.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.62 and a 12 month high of $286.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.29.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

