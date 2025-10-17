Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 550 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 509.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $437.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $446.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $395.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.82. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $395.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.45.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

