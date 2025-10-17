1,717 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Purchased by Semitam Bonam LLC

Semitam Bonam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.9% of Semitam Bonam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 305.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.9% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $599.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $613.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $586.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.38.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.