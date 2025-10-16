WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $19.31 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.4% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, RoundAngle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.63.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,396,778.96. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,363 shares of company stock worth $13,668,438. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $109.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.61. The company has a market cap of $869.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $109.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

