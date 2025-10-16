Stableford Capital II LLC Has $5.10 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for about 1.9% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,154,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,881,000 after buying an additional 104,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,823,000 after buying an additional 96,283 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 530,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,061,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,058,000 after acquiring an additional 87,912 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,810.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,048.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,348.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,345.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

