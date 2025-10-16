Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 305.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $206.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $217.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, New Street Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at $543,199,564.80. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.