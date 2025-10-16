Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% during the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199,258 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 25,059 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $147.45 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $146.96 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $345.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.12.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.21.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

