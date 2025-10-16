S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 24.9% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $482.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $525.15 and a 200 day moving average of $513.76.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $615.69.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

