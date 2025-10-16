Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $1,324,961,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,556,485,000 after acquiring an additional 815,768 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 732.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $203,211,000 after acquiring an additional 572,408 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 204.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 607,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,390,000 after acquiring an additional 407,982 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $305.04 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.63. The firm has a market cap of $217.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,407 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.