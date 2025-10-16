International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.38.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.7%

IBM stock opened at $280.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $261.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $301.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

