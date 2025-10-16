Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Shares Acquired by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 58,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,090,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.13.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE MMC opened at $204.05 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $195.01 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

