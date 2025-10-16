Nvest Financial LLC Invests $255,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 236,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,648 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 452.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,837 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.1% in the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $305.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $307.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

