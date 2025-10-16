Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.4% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RoundAngle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at $451,396,778.96. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,363 shares of company stock valued at $13,668,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.63.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $109.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.61. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

